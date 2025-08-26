Team Colombia wins the 2025 Mundialito Championship

On Saturday, August 23rd, Team Colombia claimed victory in the 2025 Mundialito Football Championship, securing the top trophy of the competition. The finals took place at the Ambergris Stadium, hosted by the San Pedro Town Council Sports Committee, and featured several teams of children ages 6 to 13, who competed over the past two months. Its goal is to promote healthy recreational activity for children during the summer break on the island.

The finals began at 5PM with the U7 category match between Portugal and Brazil, where Brazil came out on top. The next U7 game saw Argentina face Spain. Spain opened the score after a tense start and dominated much of the match, but Argentina tied the game near the end. The game went to penalties, with Spain emerging victorious.

In the U13 division, Belize faced Brazil in the third-place match. The first half ended scoreless despite strong efforts from both sides. Belize found the net in the second half and held their lead, securing third place.

The championship game featured Argentina against Colombia. Both teams had close chances in the first half, but the score remained even. In the second half, Colombia struck with a powerful long-range shot that beat Argentina’s goalkeeper. Argentina pushed for an equalizer, but Colombia held firm and won. Argentina took second place, while Colombia was crowned Mundialito Champion.

Following the games, an award ceremony was held with Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, Councilor Adaly Ayuso, and Miss San Pedro Alexa Acosta. Chris Calderon received the Best Goalkeeper award, while AJ Escalante and Gian Luke were recognized for Most Goals. Wilmer Orellana was named Most Improved Player, Nayovi Requena was awarded Best Female, and AJ Escalante earned the Most Valuable Player award.

After the individual awards, teams and coaches were presented with medals and trophies. Argentina, Brazil, Belize, and Colombia celebrated their achievements and posed with Miss San Pedro Acosta, Councilor Ayuso, Mayor Nuñez, Sports Coordinator Ada Cordova, and Town Council Sports volunteers. Organizers thanked parents, coaches, football fans, and the young athletes for making the tournament successful.