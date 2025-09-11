New Season of Inter-Office Football Tournament Kicks Off

The Inter-Office Football Tournament is back, with 16 teams competing for this year’s championship title. The first round of matches occurred September 5–7 at the Ambergris Stadium, drawing enthusiastic fans and delivering plenty of exciting moments.

This season’s teams include Ramon’s, Chuck and Robbie’s, Hol Chan, Alta Mira, Sandy Point, Bowen and Bowen, Captain Sharks, Victoria House, Tropic Air, Heaven’s Veggies, Tuff E Nuff, M & B, Mahogany Bay, San Pedro Town Council, Alaia, and Pro Divers. Matches were played at 7PM on the opening night and from 4PM the following day. Supporters turned out in large numbers to cheer on their favourite squads.

After the first round, teams are gearing up for the second week of competition, which will help determine the leading contenders. Games begin on Saturday, September 13, at 6PM, with Mahogany Bay facing Sandy Point, Tropic Air taking on Pro Divers, M&B playing Heaven’s Veggies, and Captain Sharks squaring off against Bowen and Bowen.

On Sunday, September 14, the action starts at 5PM with Chuck and Robbie’s versus Alaia, followed by Hol Chan against the San Pedro Town Council. Tuff E Nuff will face Ramon’s, and the weekend will conclude with Victoria House taking on Alta Mira.

Football fans are encouraged to come out and support the teams and enjoy the sporting atmosphere at the stadium. The tournament is organised by the San Pedro Town Council Sports, which is also sharing updates on its Sports Facebook page @ https://shorturl.at/Qi9ZE.