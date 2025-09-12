San Pedro’s Amir Peña Claims BBSL Qualifier Win, Set for El Salvador Open

Casey’s Boatyard Bar and Grill in San Pedro hosted the 2025 Belize Billiards Sporting League (BBSL) Qualifier for the El Salvador 9-Ball Open on September 6, bringing together 16 of the island’s top billiards players in a competitive double-elimination tournament. The BBSL officially sanctioned the event and was recognised for elevating Belizean talent on the international pool scene.

Mauricio Amir “Cheezy” Peña emerged as champion, earning first place and an all-expenses-paid trip to represent Belize at the 2025 El Salvador Open, scheduled for September 26–28 at Blue Thunder Billiards in San Salvador, El Salvador. Peña, a respected local player and employee at Captain Shark’s, will join Team Belize in the prestigious event.

Ecort Montero placed second, followed by Gio Marin in third and Mariano Portillo in fourth. These four players will also form Team San Pedro to compete in the inaugural Caye Cup Challenge against Caye Caulker this October at Big Titty Rum Bar.

A 50/50 raffle organized by Jody Jones of Belize Storage raised $375 to support local players attending national and international competitions. The winner, Karla Gillett, who will represent Belize in the billiards tournament at the Central American Games in Guatemala City this October, received the prize. The funds will support athletes like Gillett and others pursuing opportunities abroad.

The qualifier secured Peña’s spot at the El Salvador Open and reaffirmed San Pedro’s position as a stronghold for Belizean billiards talent. With Peña set to represent the country later this month, and Team San Pedro preparing for the upcoming Caye Cup Challenge, the island continues to lead in advancing Belize’s presence in regional and international pool competitions.