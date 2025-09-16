Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Top Teams Emerge in 2025 Inter-Office Football Tournament

After two weekends of spirited competition, the Inter-Office Football Tournament continues to unite football fans at the Ambergris Stadium. The tournament features 16 teams divided into two groups, A and B. Following the matches held on September 14th and 15th, several teams have taken the lead.
Inclement weather nearly disrupted the second weekend, forcing some matches to be played on Monday, September 15th. In Group A, Mahogany Bay leads with four points, followed closely by Victoria House, also with four points. Bowen and Bowen sit in third with three points, while Sandy Point and Hol Chan Marine Reserve round out the top five.

In Group B, Team Alaia maintains the lead with six points, tied with Ramon’s, also at six points. Tropic Air holds third place with four points, while M & B and Heaven’s Veggies, both with three points, complete the top five.
The third week of games, scheduled for September 17th to 19th, will see San Pedro Town Council face Alta Mar, Pro Divers take on Tuff E Nuff, and Bowen and Bowen go against Hol Chan on the 17th. On the 18th, Alaia meets Heaven’s Veggies, Ramon’s faces M & B, and Chuck & Robbie’s clashes with Tropic Air. The final day of Week 3 will feature Sandy Point against Victoria House and Mahogany Bay against Captain Shark’s. Matches begin at 6 p.m.
Football fans are encouraged to continue supporting the tournament by attending the games. Updates are available on the San Pedro Town Council’s Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557318788506

