San Pedro’s Carla Rodriguez Defends Best Female Angler Title in Roatan

A total of 11 Belizean fishing teams participated in the 26th annual Roatan International Fishing Tournament, held September 11th–14th on the Honduran island. Among the highlights was the outstanding performance of San Pedro’s Carla Rodriguez, who fished with Team Lucky Strike and once again captured the title of Best Female Angler.

Miss Lexi

The tournament drew anglers from across the globe for several days of competition, celebration, and environmental responsibility. Belizean teams hailed from across the country, including Lucky Strike, Hunter B, Cerca Del Sol, Chiquibella, Do It Nice, Hogzilla, Miss Lexi, Papa Changa, Shelby Dee, Sweet Caroline, and Stir It Up.

Hunter B

On the opening day, Lucky Strike and Stir It Up placed in the top ten after registering a marlin in the Billfish category. In the Rodeo category, Stir It Up also earned a top ten spot with 27 points. On the second day, both teams registered additional marlin catches, securing Rodriguez her second consecutive Best Female Angler title. “I feel very happy and proud to have won this prize for a second time here in Roatan,” Rodriguez said, encouraging more female anglers from Belize to participate in such events.

Carla Rodriguez

The overall tournament champion was Team Fifteen, which also collected the Calcutta prize of US$40,200 among other awards.

Team Fifteen

Now in its 26th year, the Roatan International Fishing Tournament has become a benchmark of excellence in Central American and Caribbean sportfishing. Organizers noted that with each edition, the event grows in prestige and participation, attracting seasoned fishermen, newcomers, and supporters who share a passion for the sport and the sea. They also highlighted Roatan’s turquoise waters, tropical landscapes, and welcoming atmosphere as reasons participants return year after year—not only to test their skills but also to reconnect with friends, share stories, and create lasting memories. The organizers look forward to another successful tournament in 2026.

