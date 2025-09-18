San Pedro Athletes Preparing for Central American Games

Four athletes from San Pedro will represent Belize at the upcoming Central American Games in Guatemala from October 18th to 30th. They are former Miss San Pedro Alexa Acosta, Kian Trejo, Johann Marin, and Julio Bardalez, joining a national delegation of 140 athletes.

Each competitor will showcase their skills in different disciplines. Acosta and Marin will take the weightlifting platform, Bardalez will compete in softball, and Trejo will participate in the triathlon. All four are well-known on the island, having previously demonstrated their talent and dedication. Supporters believe they are poised to deliver strong performances on the regional stage.

Trejo, president of the Belize Athletes Commission, shared his excitement with The San Pedro Sun. “Making the team this year is extra special, and I am more determined to keep on pressing and give it another try in making the Olympics over the course of the next four years,” he said. “My preparation for this event started in early March with training eight to 12 hours weekly.” He added that having a coach for the first time has made a significant difference in his preparation.

Trejo trained under Felix Perez Milian, whom he credited as being instrumental in his progress. He also acknowledged his first coach and training partner, Kent “Bob” Gabourel, whose experience has guided him throughout his journey. “All in all, I am grateful to be back and ready to represent my home,” Trejo said.

As part of the lead-up to the games, the official torch toured the seven Central American countries, beginning in Panama. The torch arrived in Belize on September 12th, and it was welcomed at the Belize Olympic House during a ceremony that introduced the athletes. It has since continued to Guatemala, where the games will officially open next month.