Thursday, September 25, 2025
Sports

Inter-Office Football Tournament Rolls Into Fourth Week

Share

Football action at Ambergris Stadium continues to draw fans as the Inter-Office Football Tournament enters its fourth week. Sixteen teams are competing, with the next round of matches scheduled for September 27th and 28th. Games begin at 6PM on Saturday and 5PM on Sunday.
The tournament is divided into Groups A and B. After the third round, Victoria House leads Group A with seven points, followed by Hol Chan Marine Reserve and San Pedro Town Council, both with five points. Mahogany Bay sits in fourth with four points, while Captain Sharks rounds out the group with three points.
In Group B, Ramon’s Village and Alaia share the lead with nine points each. Tropic Air holds third place with four points, while Heaven’s Veggies and M & B follow with three points each.
This weekend’s schedule opens Saturday with M & B versus Tropic Air, followed by Heaven’s Veggies against Chuck and Robbie’s. Ramon’s will then face Pro Divers, and Hol Chan will meet Sandy Point in the final match of the evening.
On Sunday, San Pedro Town Council will take on Bowen and Bowen in the opening match. Tuff E Nuff will then face Alaia, followed by Victoria House against Mahogany Bay. The weekend will close with Alta Mar versus Captain Sharks.
Fans can follow updates on the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun