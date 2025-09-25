Inter-Office Football Tournament Rolls Into Fourth Week

Football action at Ambergris Stadium continues to draw fans as the Inter-Office Football Tournament enters its fourth week. Sixteen teams are competing, with the next round of matches scheduled for September 27th and 28th. Games begin at 6PM on Saturday and 5PM on Sunday.

The tournament is divided into Groups A and B. After the third round, Victoria House leads Group A with seven points, followed by Hol Chan Marine Reserve and San Pedro Town Council, both with five points. Mahogany Bay sits in fourth with four points, while Captain Sharks rounds out the group with three points.

In Group B, Ramon’s Village and Alaia share the lead with nine points each. Tropic Air holds third place with four points, while Heaven’s Veggies and M & B follow with three points each.

This weekend’s schedule opens Saturday with M & B versus Tropic Air, followed by Heaven’s Veggies against Chuck and Robbie’s. Ramon’s will then face Pro Divers, and Hol Chan will meet Sandy Point in the final match of the evening.

On Sunday, San Pedro Town Council will take on Bowen and Bowen in the opening match. Tuff E Nuff will then face Alaia, followed by Victoria House against Mahogany Bay. The weekend will close with Alta Mar versus Captain Sharks.

Fans can follow updates on the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page.