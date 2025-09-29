5K Run/Walk Held in Support of Suicide Awareness Week

The community running group 501 Run Club, along with San Pedro High School’s (SPHS) Francisco Castellanos and Martin Dawson, organized a 5K Run/Walk on September 25th to advocate for suicide prevention. The event drew many participants who competed in three categories, with top finishers awarded medals and gift certificates.

The route began at SPHS in the Boca del Rio area, heading north to the Truck Stop restaurant and then returning to the school. Volunteers and traffic wardens guided runners. In the Male Open category, Jesus Contreras, known as the “Yellow Flash of Belize,” claimed first place, followed by Kent “Bob” Gabourel in second and Elwin Glenn in third. Contreras noted that the race was another opportunity to continue his marathon training while raising awareness about an important issue. In the Female Open division, Sheila Cob took first place, with Luisianna Nuñez second and Carmen Mancilla third.

In the High School Female category, Kiana Taylor finished first, followed by Roselyn Ruiz and Alysha Reymundo. For the male division, Zean Campos secured first place, Francisco Martin placed second, and Pablo Arevalo third.

Among participants from the San Pedro Adult Continuing Education program, Zaid Oliva won the male division, with Alejandro Carillo in second and Eldo Perez in third. In the female division, Roxy Campos claimed first place; no second or third places were awarded.

Organizers expressed gratitude to all participants, emphasizing their message that “suicide is not the solution to anything.” They encouraged those facing challenges to seek professional help and strengthen their support systems. Sponsors were also thanked for making the event possible, including Bowen and Bowen Ltd, Chuck and Robbie’s Scuba Diving and Instruction, Seaduced, Sandbar Beachfront Hostel and Restaurant, and Heaven’s Veggies. “We would also like to thank San Pedro High School for collaborating with us on this great initiative,” 501 Run Club stated.

The club also reminded attendees of their weekly community runs, which take place every Friday. The group meets at Central Park at 5:30AM for a park clean-up before starting the morning run. For more information, they can be followed on Facebook at: https://shorturl.at/iOAwB