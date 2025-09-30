Sharks Cup Volleyball Tournament Kicks Off with Thrilling Matchups

The Sharks Cup 2025 volleyball tournament officially launched on Sunday, September 28, at the San Pedro High School auditorium. Organized by the San Pedro Volleyball Association, the event saw 14 teams registered across five categories.

The opening match began promptly at 4:10PM, setting the tone for a season of high-energy community competition. In the U15 Female category, San Pedro High School (SPHS) faced New Horizon, with SPHS taking the win in straight sets, 25–20 and 25–9. The spirited performance energized both the players and the crowd, marking a lively start to the tournament.

Throughout the evening, seven matches were held across different categories, including U15 Female and Male, COED, Senior Female, and Senior Male. Participating schools included the Roman Catholic (RC) School, SPHS, and New Horizon, along with community teams such as Zen Warriors, Rompe Pechitos, Revenge, Wildsets, Vikings, Titans, and Barbos.

In the second match, RC School (Girls) faced Zen Warriors in a U15 showdown that went the distance. Zen Warriors claimed the first set 25–12, while RC School rallied to take the second 25–20. However, the final set went to Zen Warriors 15–6. The U15 Male division followed, with RC School taking on Rompe Pechitos. After Rompe Pechitos won the first set 25–20, RC School responded with back-to-back victories, 25–18 and 15–12, securing the match.

After the third game, a brief ceremony was held. Association president Erick Santizo expressed his gratitude, saying, “All I can say right now is wow. Thank you, Zak; thank you, Badir; thank you, Brian. It’s been a tough one, but we are making progress. I would like to thank everyone, both those present and those not. There were just a few of us who started this. When we started off, we only did it once a year. Now we are doing it all year round, indoors, on the beach, under 13, under 15. We are getting there.”

The action continued with a COED match between Revenge and SPHS Sharks, with Revenge taking the win in straight sets, 25–21 and 25–21. The Senior categories raised the intensity further. In the Senior Female division, Wildsets defeated Titans 25–16 and 25–16. The Senior Male division featured two back-to-back clashes: SPHS Varsity versus Vikings, and SPHS Juniors against Barbos.

The Sharks Cup will run for eight consecutive weeks, showcasing youth development, school spirit, and community bonding. Excitement is building as fans look forward to upcoming matchups and the eventual crowning of the tournament champions.