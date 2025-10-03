San Pedro Tiger Sharks Crowned Champions of BPBL Jaguar Cup

The island’s premier basketball team, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, has claimed the championship title of the Belize Premier Basketball League (BPBL) Jaguar Cup after defeating the Cayo Western Ballaz 63-56 at the Belize Civic Center. With the victory, the Tiger Sharks cemented their reputation for discipline, professionalism, and dominance in one of Belize’s most popular sports.

The finals were played in a best-of-three series. In the opening match on September 26th, the Tiger Sharks edged past Western Ballaz 65-62. In the decisive second game the following night, the island squad took control early, with strong performances from Jihad Wright and Brian White, who led the offensive drive. Devin Daly contributed 12 points and six rebounds, while Francis Arana added seven points, five assists, and four steals to the winning effort.

For the Cayo Western Ballaz, Arik Nicholas stood out with 12 points, five rebounds, and four steals, while teammate Darnell Oden added nine points and seven rebounds. Despite additional contributions from Jamell Harris and Kyron Molina, the Ballaz were unable to contain the relentless Tiger Sharks.

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks now hold the distinction of being the first-ever champions of the BPBL Jaguar Cup. Guided by Coach Rico Black, the team finished the season undefeated, blending the talent of seasoned veterans with the energy of younger players who were passionate about the game.

Coach Black praised his team and thanked supporters after the historic win. “I want to commend the organizers of the tournament on a job well done in bringing the country together,” he said. “Respect to the teams, to the champions, the Sharks, and to everyone supporting basketball.”

With another title secured, the Tiger Sharks will take a short break before preparing to defend their crown in the next season.