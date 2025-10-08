5K Glow Run Raises Awareness for Healthy Living

The community-based 501 Run Club hosted its third annual 5K Glow Run on Saturday, October 4th, at Central Park in San Pedro Town. The event attracted 105 participants of all ages, competing in both male and female categories. Every runner who completed the 3.1-mile course was recognized, and the top three finishers in each division received trophies.

Runners gathered at Central Park at 7PM before taking off north along Barrier Reef Drive, continuing onto Pescador Drive, and then heading south through Coconut and Seagrape Drives. Traffic wardens guided the participants as they looped back toward the finish line at Central Park.

Jesus “Levi” Contreras, known as The Yellow Flash of Belize, dominated the race, winning the Male Open Category with a total time of 17:42. He was followed by Elwin Glenn at 19:13 and Kent “Bob” Gabourel in third with a time of 19:29. Contreras shared that this race was another step toward his goal of improving as a marathon runner and representing Belize internationally.

In the Female Open Category, Merlin Sansores repeated her success from last year, finishing first with a time of 23:29. Mirella Bacab placed second at 27:02, while Giselle Correa took third at 27:05.

Following the race, a brief award ceremony was held to honor the top three male and female athletes. Runners in the youth divisions—ages 10–13 and 14–17, both male and female—were also recognized for their achievements.

Top female runners in the 10–13 division included Emily Capril, Mila Guerrero, and Ava Guerrero. The leading runners in the 14–17 division were Ryerson Canti, Ethan Guerrero, and Jeffery Muñoz.

Councilor Adaly Ayuso of the San Pedro Town Council, Sports Coordinator Ada Cordova, and Kian Trejo from 501 Run Club congratulated all participants and thanked the volunteers for their continued support in organizing the event. Their teamwork helped ensure another successful and well-coordinated race, promoting health and fitness within the community.