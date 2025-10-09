Belize’s Under-16 Boys National Team Competes in 2025 UNCAF FIFA Forward Tournament

The Under-16 Belize Boys National Team represented the country at the 2025 UNCAF FIFA Forward Tournament held in Guatemala City, Guatemala. The team featured San Pedro’s own Erick Rodriguez as goalkeeper and faced intense competition from Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Panama.

Belize competed in Group B, proudly representing the Jewel at this regional football event. However, the young squad struggled to secure a win during the tournament, which began on October 2nd against Costa Rica. In that opening match, Team Belize fell 3-0, with all goals scored in the first half. The second half remained goalless as goalkeeper Rodriguez made several critical saves that kept the scoreline from widening. Despite a few close attempts, Belize could not find the back of the net.

Two days later, Belize faced Honduras in hopes of a stronger result. However, the Honduran side proved dominant, and Belize suffered another 3-0 defeat.

In their third match on October 6th, Belize took on El Salvador, hoping to climb the Group B standings. Despite a determined effort, the team was defeated 6-1. El Salvador scored twice in the first half, but Belize managed to notch their only goal just before halftime. The Salvadorans extended their lead with four more goals in the second half, securing a decisive win.

Belize’s final game took place on October 8th against Panama. The Panamanians quickly took control, leading 2-0 by halftime. In the second half, they continued their offensive push, scoring six more goals. The match ended in an 8-0 loss for Belize.

These results placed Belize at the bottom of Group B. However, the tournament provided valuable experience for the young athletes, which coaches and technical staff see as an essential step in their development. The knowledge gained at the UNCAF FIFA Forward Tournament will serve as a foundation for future participation in regional and international competitions, as several of these players may one day advance to the senior national team.