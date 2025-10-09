Competition Tightens in Inter-Office Football League

The Inter-Office Football Tournament continues to draw football fans to the Ambergris Stadium every weekend. The competition, divided into Groups A and B, has delivered exciting matches and a shift in the standings, with several new teams now taking the lead.

After the most recent games, Group A sees the San Pedro Town Council at the top of the table with nine points, overtaking Mahogany Bay, which previously held first place. Close behind is Team Hol Chan Marine Reserve with eight points, followed by Captain Shark’s in third with seven points. Bowen and Bowen and Mahogany Bay round out the group’s top five.

In Group B, Team Ramon’s now leads the standings with 15 points, moving ahead of Team Alaia, who dropped to second place with 12 points. Tropic Air sits in third with 10 points, while Heaven’s Veggies and Chuck and Robbie’s, both with four points, complete the top five.

Football action resumes this weekend with games scheduled for Saturday, October 11th, starting at 6PM. M & B will face Pro Drivers, followed by Heaven’s Veggies against Ramon’s. The third match will feature Alaia versus Tropic Air, and the final game of the evening will see Sandy Point go up against Captain Shark’s.

On Sunday, October 12th, matches begin at 5PM with Hol Chan Marine Reserve taking on Mahogany Bay. The second game will feature Alta Mar versus Bowen and Bowen, followed by Victoria House facing San Pedro Town Council. The weekend will close with Tuff E Nuff taking on Chuck and Robbie’s.

Football fans are encouraged to continue supporting the tournament and their favorite teams. Updates and match schedules are available on the San Pedro Town Council Sports’ Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557318788506.