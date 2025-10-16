Thursday, October 16, 2025
Sports

Shark Cup Volleyball Tournament Heats Up in Week Three

The tournament continued as scheduled, showcasing energetic play and close competition. In the under-15 females category, SPHS dominated Isla Bonita with scores of 25-21 and 25-5, while Island Academy defeated RC Girls with scores of 25-16 and 25-11. The under-15 males match between RC Boys Team B and Isla Bonita proved to be one of the most intense of the day, with RC Boys claiming victory in a three-set battle—25-19, 25-27, and 15-11.
In the co-ed division, All Starz secured a solid win over Revenge in straight sets, 25-16 and 25-17. For the senior females, Elites showcased their experience, overcoming Baby Sharks decisively with scores of 25-12 and 25-15. The senior males’ matchup between Barbos and Rompe Pechos thrilled spectators, with Barbos emerging victorious after a hard-fought three-set match, 21-25, 25-17, and 15-11. Meanwhile, SPHS Jr. advanced by walkover after the Vikings failed to appear.
The updated tournament standings reflect the results of the weekend. Barbos now leads the senior males’ division, followed by SPHS Jr. climbing in the rankings. Elites continue to top the senior females’ category, while Island Academy and SPHS remain strong contenders in the U-15 divisions. All Starz hold their advantage in the co-ed competition.
As the Shark Cup heads into its next rounds, anticipation continues to build. With several teams showing dominance and others eager for redemption, the tournament promises more thrilling matches and spirited play in the coming weeks.

