Island Athletes Depart for Central American Games in Guatemala

The 12th edition of the Central American Games is underway in Guatemala from October 14th to 30th, and Belize is proudly represented by a delegation of athletes from across the country. Among the 140-member team are San Pedro’s own Alexa Acosta, Kian Trejo, Julio Bardalez, and Johann Marin.

Bardalez, a member of the Belize Men’s National Softball Team, has already arrived in Guatemala City, where the team is preparing for their first match against Panama on Friday, October 17th. The national team landed on Wednesday, October 15th, and held their first workout session shortly after settling in. The softball competition runs from October 17th to 21st, with Team Belize facing Panama at 9AM at the Carlos Cano Stadium.

Meanwhile, athletes Trejo, Acosta, and Marin are finalizing preparations before their respective events begin. Trejo will compete in the triathlon, while Acosta and Marin will represent Belize in weightlifting, disciplines that require months of rigorous training.

The 2025 Central American Games feature 55 sporting disciplines, bringing together thousands of athletes from across the region. Belize will compete in 16 events, including softball, weightlifting, volleyball, fencing, tennis, and judo, showcasing some of the country’s best talent.

Trejo, who also serves as president of the Belize Athletes Commission, said the Games provide invaluable international exposure for Belizean competitors. “I am motivated and excited about the competition, and I know my colleagues are also and will give their best to represent our home and country well,” he said.

The competitions are being held across multiple venues in Guatemala City and other regions of the host country. As the rest of the Belizean contingent travels to join their teammates, athletes are eager to give their all for the Jewel. Sports fans across Belize are encouraged to rally behind the national team and show their support as these athletes carry the country’s flag with pride on the regional stage.