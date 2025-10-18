Ken Watkins and Darrel Smith Break World Record for Most Permit Caught on Fly

A new milestone in saltwater fly-fishing has been set off the coast of Ambergris Caye. Longtime visiting angler Ken Watkins and San Pedro fly-fishing guide Darrel Smith have broken the world record for the most Permit caught on fly, landing an incredible 515 fish and surpassing the previous records of 513 and 514 held by renowned anglers Del Brown and Mike Ward.

Watkins achieved his record-setting catch on August 25th along the west coast of Ambergris Caye with Smith by his side. The pair, who have fished together for over a decade, say the accomplishment is not just about numbers, but about raising awareness of Belize’s fragile marine habitats and the need to protect them.

“Belize’s fly-fishing industry is amazing and still strong, but it must be protected at all costs for future generations,” Watkins said.

Just days before this record-breaking catch, Smith won the annual San Pedro Classic Fly-Fishing Tournament with Team One Shot Willy’s. The timing made their achievement even more memorable. Together, Watkins and Smith said they hope the recognition will highlight the importance of preserving the flats that sustain Belize’s multi-million-dollar fly-fishing industry—one that provides livelihoods for many local guides and supports conservation efforts nationwide.

Watkins, a seasoned angler from the Florida Keys, USA, is a legacy member of the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, which also operates in Belize. His passion for the sport began after training at the world-famous Florida Keys Outfitters Fly Fishing School in Islamorada, where he learned under respected instructors such as Sandy Morret, Flip Pallot, Chico Hernandez, Steve Huff, Craig Brewer, and Tim Klein.

He shared that his connection to Belize began over 13 years ago when he “accidentally” met Smith on his first trip to San Pedro. “We don’t have many permits in Florida,” Watkins said. “After fishing with Darrel that first time, I started coming back every year. Then I read about this angler who caught 513 Permit on fly, and people said it could never be broken. So, I told Darrel maybe we should go after it, and after many years, we finally did.”

Smith, a respected local guide, said fly-fishing success comes with dedication and patience. “A good Permit day can mean just seeing the fish and getting a cast toward it, even if you don’t catch one,” he said. “Some days you get one or two, some days none, but it’s all about passion for the fish and for conservation.” He noted that previous record-holders had fished with multiple guides in different countries, whereas this record was achieved entirely on Ambergris Caye, with a single guide.

Smith credits his mentor, Omar “Dr. of the Flats” Arceo, for teaching him both the technical skills and the conservation ethic that guide his work today.

Advocating for Conservation and the Survival of the Flats

While proud of their record, both Watkins and Smith expressed deep concern about the future of Belize’s fly-fishing habitats —the shallow flats that are home to Tarpon, Bonefish, and Permit.

“We want people to understand what’s happening out there,” Watkins said. “Anglers can still enjoy fly-fishing in Belize, but the habitats are under threat from development. Two years ago, we caught 60 Permit in one area; last year, only four. If this continues, the future of the sport and the environment are both in danger.”

Smith emphasized that despite legal protection for these species, their habitats continue to face insufficient conservation efforts. “Sometimes we have to go farther out to find good fishing grounds,” he said. “We’re protecting the fish, but not their home.”

Watkins, who now owns property on Ambergris Caye, continues to spend much of his time fishing Belizean waters with Smith. Since setting the record, their total number of permits caught on fly has climbed to 575, with 572 of them caught in Belize. In total, Watkins said he has caught a total of 1,258 Permit, which includes using a fly and a spinning rod.

“We don’t have a new goal,” Watkins said with a smile. “My goal is just to keep fishing as long as I’m healthy and to keep raising awareness about the importance of conservation.”

Both men agree that their record serves as a testament to teamwork, perseverance, and a shared passion. Watkins said, “It’s an honor to have done this with one of the best. Darrel is not only an incredible guide, but someone deeply committed to protecting the fisheries and promoting responsible sportfishing in Belize.”