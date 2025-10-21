Inter-Office Football Tournament Heads to Quarterfinals

The Inter-Office Football Tournament will host its quarterfinal matches on Sunday, October 26th, at the Ambergris Stadium. The evening will feature four games, starting at 5PM, with the last eight teams competing for a spot in the semifinals.

After weeks of intense football action, the tournament is entering its final stretch, with the crowning of a new champion imminent. The opening match on Sunday will see San Pedro Town Council face Pro Divers, followed by Mahogany Bay versus Tropic Air. The third match will feature Ramon’s Village taking on Hol Chan Marine Reserve, and the final game of the evening will see Alaia go up against Team Bowen. The winners of these matches will advance to the semi-finals.

The season kicked off on September 5th with 16 teams participating in the island competition. Teams included Ramon’s, Chuck and Robbie’s, Hol Chan, Alta Mira, Sandy Point, Bowen and Bowen, Captain Sharks, Victoria House, Tropic Air, Heaven’s Veggies, Tuff E Nuff, M & B, Mahogany Bay, San Pedro Town Council, Alaia, and Pro Divers.

Football fans are encouraged to continue supporting their favorite teams by attending the matches. Organizers note that community support helps motivate players and inspires youth participation in sports. The tournament is organized by the San Pedro Town Council Sports Department, which continues to share updates on its official Facebook page at https://shorturl.at/Qi9ZE.