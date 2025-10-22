Island League Football Tournament Returns

The Island League Football Tournament kicked off on October 16th with 11 teams competing for the 2025 title. This season’s lineup includes defending champions Sea Bulls FC, Sharks FC, Alaia FC, Black Sails FC, Shark Shooters FC, Island Rebels FC, G Strikers FC, Boca Bombers FC, Survivor United, Vince Assassins FC, and Joker Futbol FC.

The opening round began at 7PM at the Ambergris Stadium with Alaia FC facing Black Sails FC. The second match featured Shark Shooters FC against Island Rebels FC. Defending champions Sea Bulls FC went up against Sharks FC, while G Strikers FC took on Boca Bombers FC. The final game of the first week saw Vince Assassins FC challenging Joker Futbol FC.

After the first week of competition, standings released on October 20th placed Joker Futbol FC in the lead with three points, followed closely by Boca Bombers FC and Shark Shooters FC, who also earned three points but trail on goal difference. Sea Bulls FC holds fourth place, followed by Alaia FC in fifth.

The earlier season concluded on June 7th with Sea Bulls FC claiming the championship after a dominant 6-0 victory over G Strikers FC.

The football tournament is organized by the San Pedro Town Council and its Sports Committee, who encourage all football fans to come out and support the teams. Week 2 matches, scheduled for October 23rd and 24th, will see Island Rebels FC face Boca Bombers FC on the first day. The second day of competition will feature G Strikers FC versus Sharks FC, Vince Assassins FC against Alaia FC, Sea Bulls FC taking on Joker Futbol FC, and Black Sails FC facing Survivor United.