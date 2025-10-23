Thursday, October 23, 2025
Island Athletes Compete at Central American Games; Belize Secures Two Medals

The 12th edition of the Central American Games is underway in Guatemala, with several Belizean athletes competing during the first week of events. Among the national delegation, four San Pedranos proudly represent the island: Julio Bardalez with the National Softball Team, Kian Trejo in triathlon, and Alexa Acosta and Johann Marin in weightlifting.

Team Belize at the opening ceremony

Belize has already earned two bronze medals so far, one from the Female Volleyball National Team and another from athlete Brandon Jones in the men’s triple jump event.
The games, scheduled to conclude on October 30th, saw the Belize Softball Team face Panama on October 17th and Honduras the following day. San Pedro’s Bardalez took the mound as pitcher and delivered a strong performance, though Belize fell short in both matches, losing 8-0.

Belize Female Volleyball Team

On October 21st, the Belize Female Volleyball Team defeated Guatemala to secure third place and claim the bronze medal. That same day, Jones earned Belize’s second bronze medal in the men’s triple jump competition.

Kian Trejo

While Belize celebrated these achievements, San Pedro’s Kian Trejo participated in the triathlon opening ceremony at Amatique Bay in Izabal, northeastern Guatemala. He, along with teammate Mauru Cucul, competed on October 22nd, representing Belize with determination and sportsmanship. Trejo shared that the competition was challenging but rewarding, and although no medals were won, both athletes gave their all, making Belize proud through their commitment and effort.

Johann Marin and Alexa Acosta

As the games progress, more Belizean teams continue to arrive in Guatemala to compete in their respective disciplines. San Pedro’s Johann Marin and Alexa Acosta are next to represent the country in the weightlifting category, which begins on Monday, October 27th, in Totonicapán, located west of Guatemala City.

