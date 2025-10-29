Interoffice Football Tournament Rolls Into Semi-Finals

After several exciting weeks of competition, the Interoffice Football Tournament is nearing its climax, with the semi-finals set to kick off on Sunday, November 2nd. Four teams, Ramon’s Village Resort, Alaia, Mahogany Bay, and the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), have advanced and will now battle for a coveted spot in the finals. Defending champions Ramon’s remain determined to hold onto their title.

In the quarterfinals on October 26th, the SPTC team faced Pro Divers in a thrilling match. SPTC opened the scoring early, but Pro Divers quickly equalized. Going into the second half, SPTC pushed harder on offense and regained the lead with a second goal. However, in the final minutes of regular time, Pro Divers struck again to tie the match 2-2. The game moved into injury time, where SPTC found the back of the net once more to make it 3-2. Despite several late attempts by Pro Divers to level the score, SPTC held firm and secured its place in the semi-finals.

The evening’s second game featured a determined Mahogany Bay squad against Tropic Air. It was a tight, defensive contest, but Mahogany Bay scored the only goal of the match. They maintained their 1-0 lead until the final whistle, earning a well-deserved spot in the next round.

Next up, defending champions Ramon’s Village Resort took on Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Ramon’s dominated the first half, quickly establishing a 2-0 advantage. Hol Chan responded with a goal in the second half to narrow the gap, but their comeback fell short as Ramon’s sealed a 2-1 victory and advanced to the semi-finals.

The last match of the evening saw Alaia take on Bowen & Bowen in one of the most intense games of the tournament. Both teams showed strong defense and creative play, but after 90 minutes and additional injury time, the score remained 0-0. The outcome came down to penalty kicks. Bowen & Bowen took an early lead after Alaia missed a shot, but momentum quickly shifted when Bowen & Bowen missed one of their own. Alaia capitalized, scoring the remaining kicks to clinch the win and complete the semi-final lineup.

The semi-finals will be played on Sunday, November 2nd, starting at 6PM at the Ambergris Stadium. The first match will feature Alaia versus SPTC, followed by Ramon’s Village Resort versus Mahogany Bay. All football fans are invited to attend, cheer on their favorite teams, and enjoy an evening of exciting interoffice competition on La Isla Bonita.