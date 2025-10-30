Island Academy Dominates San Pedro Primary Volleyball Elimination Tournament

The Island Academy emerged as the top contender in both the male and female divisions during the San Pedro primary school volleyball elimination tournament held on Friday, October 24th, at the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School. The competition brought together local schools vying for the chance to represent San Pedro at the upcoming Belize District Primary School Volleyball Finals, scheduled for November 11th at Swift Hall in Belize City.

The tournament, organized in three rounds, saw teams progressing through elimination matches until the final showdown. Most participating schools fielded both male and female teams, except New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist Primary School, which entered only a girls’ team. The other participating schools included San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School, Isla Bonita Elementary School, Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES), Holy Cross Anglican Primary School, and The Island Academy.

Six female teams and five male teams participated in the elimination round, showcasing enthusiasm and sportsmanship throughout the day. After several competitive matches, Island Academy’s girls defeated ACES in the female championship game, while Island Academy’s boys triumphed over Holy Cross to claim the male title. Both teams will now advance to represent San Pedro in the district finals.

Coaches Tara Darrall, art and physical education teacher at The Island Academy (TIA), and Zaazil Vargas led both champion teams, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and dedication. “For our school, this is the third year our girls are representing. It’s also our first time having our boys qualify for district finals. It’s truly an honor to represent in both categories,” shared Coach Darrall.

Island Academy later received a congratulatory letter from the National Sports Council outlining the expectations and logistics for the district finals.

Male team members include Eze Griffith, Sanjay Matura, Liam Betancourt, Lucas Castaneda, Josiah Esquivel, Zeyden Reyes, Izan Vargas, and Abdul Harmouch.

Female team members included Adriannie Nunez, Oceane Vigna, Kristen Worthington, Karly McLean, Mila Guerrero, Aleyna Escalante, Genesis Guerrero, and Sabina Padilla.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates both Island Academy teams and wishes them the best of luck as they represent the island at the Belize District Finals.