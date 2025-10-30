Joker FC Maintains Lead in the Island League Football Tournament

Joker FC continues to dominate the Island League Football Tournament, holding on to the top spot with a total of six points after the second round of matches. In second place is Alaia FC with four points, followed closely by Boca Bombers FC, also with four points. Shark Shooters FC and Survivor United FC round out the top five standings.

The most recent round of matches, played from October 23rd to 25th, delivered an exciting weekend of football action. Boca Bombers FC opened the series with a strong performance, defeating Island Rebels FC. The following day, G Strikers FC claimed a decisive victory over Team Sharks FC, while Alaia FC secured a comfortable win against Vince Assassins FC. On the final day, defending champions Sea Bulls FC fell short against Joker FC, while Survivor United FC outplayed Black Sails FC to close the weekend.

The third round of the tournament kicks off this weekend with Shark Shooters FC facing Sea Bulls FC on October 30th at 7:30PM. The following day will feature Boca Bombers FC against Vince Assassins FC, and Joker FC taking on Survivor United FC. The final matches of the weekend will see Sharks FC play Black Sails FC, and Island Rebels FC meet G Strikers FC.

This year’s Island League Football Tournament features 11 teams competing for the 2025 championship title. The lineup includes defending champions Sea Bulls FC, along with Joker FC, Sharks FC, Alaia FC, Black Sails FC, Shark Shooters FC, Island Rebels FC, G Strikers FC, Boca Bombers FC, Survivor United FC, and Vince Assassins FC.

As the competition heats up, fans can expect more thrilling matches in the coming weeks as each team battles for the top position and a chance to claim the 2025 title.