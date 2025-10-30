SPHS Female Volleyball Team Wins Regional Tournament

On October 25th, the San Pedro High School (SPHS) female volleyball team clinched the regional championship at the Orange Walk Sports Complex. The knockout-style tournament featured four female and four male teams from across the northern region, each competing in high-intensity, best-of-five matches for a chance to advance to the next round. SPHS secured the title after defeating Orange Walk Technical High School (OWTH) in their opening game and later triumphing over Corozal Community College (CCC) in the finals.

The SPHS female roster, captained by Jaylyn Jex, includes Ashlee Roca, Allison Tejada, Madelyn Whelan, Vivean Bradley, Zeannie Briceno, Anne Almora, Adis Morgan, Alysha Reymundo, Sauda Wiltshire, Brianie Saravia, and Ellie Nunez. They showcased exceptional teamwork and determination throughout the tournament. They demonstrated resilience against strong opponents, including Ladyville Technical High School (LTHS), OWTH, and CCC, earning well-deserved recognition for their performance.

Preparation for the championship began months in advance, with the team committing to intense summer training. Their success was guided by the dedication and support of coaches Erick Santizo, Vice Principal of SPHS, and Michelle Chi and Gabriel Nuñez Jr. from the San Pedro Volleyball Association. Their leadership helped the young athletes refine their skills, strengthen fundamentals, and build a competitive mindset.

Coach Santizo expressed pride in the team’s achievement and motivation as they now set their sights on the national finals. “Our girls have been training since the summer, and we are proud of their hard work. We are hopeful to perform well again at the national tournament on November 7 and 8 in Independence Village,” he said.

SPHS’s regional victory positions them as strong contenders going into the National Secondary Schools Sports Association tournament. Meanwhile, in the male division, Muffles College claimed the regional championship title with an impressive performance of its own. The island community extends its support and best wishes to the SPHS female team as they prepare to represent San Pedro on the national stage.