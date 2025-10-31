Friday, October 31, 2025
Belize Billiards Team Grab Gold in Central American Games

Nain Jorge Rosado and Immer Lima

Belize has claimed its first gold medal of the XII Central American Games in Guatemala City, where Nain Jorge Rosado and Immer Lima delivered a standout performance in the 9-Ball Team Billiards Championship on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Rosado and Lima secured the historic gold after outplaying Guatemala’s Luis Lemus and Everest López in a commanding final match that placed Belize at the top of the podium in cue sports. Also joining the Belize National Billiards Team is San Pedro’s own Karla Gillett, who claimed a bronze medal along with Selvani Yasmin Leiva in the Women’s 8-Ball Team Billiards competition.

Nain Jorge Rosado and Immer Lima

The Belizean duo showcased precision, discipline, and tactical control throughout the match, with the Belize Billiards Sports Federation praising their focus and execution under pressure. Tournament organizers also applauded Belize’s performance, noting their strategic command and composure on the table from start to finish. Selvani Yasmin Leiva contributed to the country’s success in billiards by earning a bronze medal in the women’s 8-ball event. At the same time, Rosado secured another bronze in men’s 8-ball, demonstrating Belize’s depth and rising talent in the sport.

Belize Billiards Team

San Pedro was proudly represented not only in billiards by Gillett, but also across multiple disciplines at the games. Aaliyah Pilgrim competed with Belize’s Beach Volleyball Team, delivering strong performances against regional contenders.

Aaliyah Pilgrim

Julio Bardalez joined the National Softball Team, contributing to the country’s competitive efforts on the diamond. In endurance sports, San Pedro triathlete Kian Trejo demonstrated perseverance and athleticism in the triathlon. At the same time, Alexa Acosta and Johann Marin represented the island in weightlifting, showing strength and determination on the regional stage.

Alexa Acosta and Johann Marin

Other athletes who won medals in the various sporting events at the games included Andrés Cabb and Cristian López, who earned silver medals in the Men’s K2 1000m Canoe Sprint. Nyasha Harris in the Women’s 100 Meters won a silver medal. Ruth Cruz and Francisca Cruz-Pfaender in the Women’s K2 500m Canoe Sprint, Cristian Lopez in the Men’s K1 200m Canoe Sprint, Andres Cabb in the Men’s K1 1000m Canoe Sprint, and Brandon Jones in the Men’s Triple Jump all received bronze medals. The Belize Women’s National Volleyball Team won a bronze medal. As Belize continues its campaign in Guatemala, pride remains high at home and across the diaspora, with fans cheering on the country’s athletes who continue to demonstrate talent, discipline, and national pride at the Central American Games.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Support Local Journalism

