Belize Billiards Team Grab Gold in Central American Games

Belize has claimed its first gold medal of the XII Central American Games in Guatemala City, where Nain Jorge Rosado and Immer Lima delivered a standout performance in the 9-Ball Team Billiards Championship on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Rosado and Lima secured the historic gold after outplaying Guatemala’s Luis Lemus and Everest López in a commanding final match that placed Belize at the top of the podium in cue sports. Also joining the Belize National Billiards Team is San Pedro’s own Karla Gillett, who claimed a bronze medal along with Selvani Yasmin Leiva in the Women’s 8-Ball Team Billiards competition.

The Belizean duo showcased precision, discipline, and tactical control throughout the match, with the Belize Billiards Sports Federation praising their focus and execution under pressure. Tournament organizers also applauded Belize’s performance, noting their strategic command and composure on the table from start to finish. Selvani Yasmin Leiva contributed to the country’s success in billiards by earning a bronze medal in the women’s 8-ball event. At the same time, Rosado secured another bronze in men’s 8-ball, demonstrating Belize’s depth and rising talent in the sport.

San Pedro was proudly represented not only in billiards by Gillett, but also across multiple disciplines at the games. Aaliyah Pilgrim competed with Belize’s Beach Volleyball Team, delivering strong performances against regional contenders.

Julio Bardalez joined the National Softball Team, contributing to the country’s competitive efforts on the diamond. In endurance sports, San Pedro triathlete Kian Trejo demonstrated perseverance and athleticism in the triathlon. At the same time, Alexa Acosta and Johann Marin represented the island in weightlifting, showing strength and determination on the regional stage.

Other athletes who won medals in the various sporting events at the games included Andrés Cabb and Cristian López, who earned silver medals in the Men’s K2 1000m Canoe Sprint. Nyasha Harris in the Women’s 100 Meters won a silver medal. Ruth Cruz and Francisca Cruz-Pfaender in the Women’s K2 500m Canoe Sprint, Cristian Lopez in the Men’s K1 200m Canoe Sprint, Andres Cabb in the Men’s K1 1000m Canoe Sprint, and Brandon Jones in the Men’s Triple Jump all received bronze medals. The Belize Women’s National Volleyball Team won a bronze medal. As Belize continues its campaign in Guatemala, pride remains high at home and across the diaspora, with fans cheering on the country’s athletes who continue to demonstrate talent, discipline, and national pride at the Central American Games.