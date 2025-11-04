Team Belize wins Fifteen Medals at the 2025 Central American Games

The 12th edition of the Central American Games concluded on Thursday, October 30th, in Guatemala, with Belizean athletes delivering strong performances across multiple disciplines. Among the final competitors representing Belize were San Pedranos Johann Marin and former Miss San Pedro, Alexa Acosta, both competing in the weightlifting championships. Acosta made history as the first Belizean female athlete to compete in weightlifting at the Central American Games.

Competing under the Belize Weightlifting Federation, the Belizeans proudly represented the country on the regional stage. Acosta competed in the 64–122 kilogram category, while Marin took part in the 94–237 kilogram division.

Acosta shared her gratitude for the opportunity to lift for Belize, saying she felt “filled with gratitude, pride, and determination” and thanked those who supported her on her journey. Marin echoed similar sentiments, stating that he was proud to represent Belize and appreciated his family and friends who had helped him grow in the sport. Both athletes expressed their commitment to continuing their training and look forward to future opportunities to represent the Jewel.

Other San Pedro athletes participating in the games included Aaliyah Pilgrim in beach volleyball, Julio Bardalez in softball, Karla Gillet in billiards, and Kian Trejo in triathlon.

The 2025 Central American Games featured over 3,000 athletes from seven participating countries competing across several venues in Guatemala. Team Belize fielded a large delegation across sports, including softball, basketball, volleyball, beach volleyball, sailing, canoeing, athletics, billiards, cycling, swimming, judo, taekwondo, golf, tennis, weightlifting, triathlon, and triple jump. Belizean athletes earned a total of 15 medals: one gold, two silver, and 12 bronze.

Belize’s gold medal came from Nain Rosado and Ailton Linares in the 9-ball billiards championship. Andres Cabb and Cristian Lopez claimed the first silver medal in canoeing, and Nyasha Harris secured the second silver in the 100-meter athletics event.

The country also earned 12 bronze medals across several disciplines. Brandon Jones captured bronze in the triple jump, while the national male basketball team secured a bronze medal. In billiards, Rosado and Linares earned bronze in the 8-ball competition, and Rosado collected another bronze in the individual 9-ball competition. Cabb and Lopez each captured additional bronze medals in canoeing in the 11,000-meter and 1,200-meter events, respectively. Trent Hardwick placed third in sailing.

In the women’s division, Selvani Leiva and San Pedrana Karla Gillet earned bronze medals in the 10-ball and 8-ball billiards competitions, with Leiva winning an additional bronze in the individual 8-ball match. In canoeing, Francisca Pfaender and Ruth Cruz claimed bronze in the 2,500-meter race. The female national volleyball team won the bronze medal in the final for Belize.

Belize’s overall performance at the Games showcased growing strength across multiple sports, and San Pedro’s athletes’ achievements continue to inspire pride and motivate future generations in competitive athletics.