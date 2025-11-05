Boca Bombers Take the Lead in Island League Football Tournament

After three weeks of competition, the Island League Football Tournament saw a shake-up at the top of the standings. Former leaders Joker FC have slipped to second place, while Boca Bombers FC climbed from third to take the lead. Survivor United also made a strong leap, moving into third place after previously sitting in fifth.

Matches were played on October 30th and 31st, and November 1st at the Ambergris Stadium. Boca Bombers secured the top position after defeating Vince Assassins, while Survivor United delivered a solid performance against Joker FC. Sea Bulls also earned a win over Shark Shooters. Rounding out the top five is Team Alaia, who had previously been near the top of the table in second place during the early rounds.

The tournament continues on November 6th with Vince Assassins facing Sharks FC. On November 7th, Joker FC will meet Black Sails FC, followed by G Strikers taking on Shark Shooters. On November 8th, Survivor United will open the evening against Team Alaia, and the final match of the weekend will see Sea Bulls face Boca Bombers.

Games begin at 7:30PM on the first night of each round and then at 7PM on subsequent nights. The tournament features 11 teams competing for the 2025 championship title. The lineup includes defending champions Sea Bulls FC, currently in fourth place, along with Joker FC, Sharks FC, Alaia FC, Black Sails FC, Shark Shooters FC, Island Rebels FC, G Strikers FC, Boca Bombers FC, Survivor United FC, and Vince Assassins FC.

Fans are encouraged to continue supporting their favorite teams as the competition intensifies and clubs vie for the chance to claim the 2025 championship title.