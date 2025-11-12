SPTC and Ramon’s lead after first leg of Inter-Office semi-finals

The leading teams after the first round of semi-finals in the Inter-Office Football Tournament are the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and defending champions, Team Ramon’s. Both teams secured solid victories on November 9th at the Ambergris Stadium.

The first match kicked off at 6PM between SPTC and one of the tournament’s strongest contenders, Team Alaia. SPTC dominated early, opening the score and quickly widening the gap after Alaia managed to equalize. Despite Alaia’s efforts to regain ground, SPTC remained in control, adding another goal in the second half to seal a 3-1 win.

In the second match of the evening, Ramon’s displayed their championship form against Mahogany Bay, taking an early lead and ending the first half with three goals. They maintained complete control throughout the second half, adding more goals to secure a commanding 8-2 victory. Mahogany Bay managed to score twice, but it was not enough to challenge Ramon’s dominance.

The second leg of the semi-finals will continue this weekend with matches scheduled for Sunday, November 16th, at the Ambergris Stadium. The winners will advance to the tournament finals, where a new champion will be crowned. The defending champions, Ramon’s, captured the championship title in December last year after defeating Team Alaia in a close match that ended 1-0.

The tournament, organized by the San Pedro Town Council Sports Department, continues to draw strong community participation. For updates on fixtures and other local sporting events, follow their Facebook page at San Pedro Town Council Sports.