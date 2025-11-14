Katy Sealy wins gold and silver for Belize at the 2025 NCCMA in Mexico

Belizean athlete Katy Sealy proudly represented the country at the 2025 North, Central American, and Caribbean Masters Athletics (NCCMA) Championships, held from November 6th to 9th in Mexico City, Mexico, earning an impressive total of four medals for Belize. Sealy captured gold medals in the triple jump and high jump, along with silver medals in the shot put and discus events.

The regional competition brought together athletes from across the Americas and the Caribbean, including the United States, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Jamaica, Honduras, El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic, The Bahamas, Grenada, Canada, Nicaragua, Cuba, Argentina, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Belize, and host nation Mexico.

Competing in the women’s 35–39 age category, Sealy began her medal streak on the first day with a silver in the shot put, a track-and-field event involving the throwing of a heavy spherical ball for distance. On the second day, she secured gold in the high jump, clearing her competition to place Belize on the podium. She later earned another silver in the discus throw, which tests strength and technique as athletes hurl a disc-shaped implement as far as possible. On the third day, Sealy capped off her stellar performance with a second gold medal in the triple jump, completing a remarkable showing at the regional meet.

Speaking with The San Pedro Sun, Sealy said she was thrilled to represent Belize on the international stage once again. The Belizean Olympian, who is based in the United Kingdom, took a break from competition in 2023 after welcoming her daughter. “It really meant a lot to be back competing in the sport that I love and still being able to win medals for Belize,” Sealy said. “Being up there with the other countries, getting us some recognition, and having my daughter watch me was great motivation. It was also a very special feeling to once again wear my Belize kit; it brought back a lot of great memories.”

Sealy expressed gratitude to her supporters and fellow Belizeans who continue to cheer her on from afar. “I am always happy and thankful to hear from friends I haven’t seen in a long time, but who still send messages of support and congratulations. It really means a lot, and I hope I still make Belizeans proud to see the flag flying internationally,” she shared.

Other Belizean athletes who competed at the NCCMA Championships included Leopold Lamb, Frederick Evans, and Philip Andrewin, who also represented the Jewel with pride at the international event.