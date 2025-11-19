SPTC and Ramon’s to Compete for the Inter-Office Football Championship

The Inter-Office Football Tournament finals are scheduled for Saturday, November 22nd, at the Ambergris Stadium. The championship match kicks off at 7:30PM and will feature defending champions Team Ramon’s Village facing the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC).

Ramon’s Village and SPTC earned their spots in the finals after winning their respective semi-final matches on November 2nd and 16th. In the first semi-final, SPTC defeated Team Alaia 3-1. Meanwhile, Ramon’s dominated Mahogany Bay with a decisive 8-2 victory. The second leg of the semi-finals, originally set for November 9th, was postponed to November 16th due to inclement weather.

In the first match of the second leg, Ramon’s maintained control from the first whistle, building on their strong lead from the previous game. Mahogany Bay, under pressure to score six goals to equalize the aggregate, made some progress in the second half. However, Ramon’s responded with two more goals, widening the six-goal threshold. With several minutes remaining, the game was abruptly interrupted and ultimately suspended following a misunderstanding between players. As a result, Ramon’s was awarded the win and advanced to the finals.

The second match between SPTC and Alaia was a heated showdown on the pitch. SPTC aimed to extend their 3-1 aggregate lead but were unable to capitalize in the first half. Alaia mounted an impressive comeback in the second half, scoring two goals to tie the aggregate score. SPTC regrouped and responded quickly, scoring three more goals. Alaia fought back with three additional goals of their own, but it was not enough to overtake SPTC, who once again found gaps in Alaia’s defense and pushed their tally higher. At the final whistle, SPTC secured their place in the championship with a 9-6 aggregate score.

All football fans are invited to attend and enjoy another exciting final in one of the island’s most popular football tournaments. There will be live music and plenty of food and drinks available for purchase.