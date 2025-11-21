Ada Cordova Participates in the 2nd Concacaf Coach Education Conference

From November 17th to 18th, San Pedro’s Coach Ada Cordova attended the 2nd Concacaf Coach Education Conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Coach Wayne Cassimiro accompanied Coach Cordova for the event. The conference is a landmark regional learning and knowledge-sharing experience for coaches, technical leaders, and visionaries within the football community.

Held under the theme “Coaching Excellence: Built on Standards, Driven by Service, Support and Sustainability,” the conference brought together top technical leaders from major international sporting organizations. Representatives from the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), and Member Associations shared insights and celebrated progress. They reinforced a collective commitment to elevating coaching standards across the region.

Participants engaged in interactive presentations, workshops, and case studies centred on four core development pillars. Standards aimed at building a consistent foundation for coaching excellence; Service, which emphasized fostering a people-centered, responsive coaching culture; Support, which focused on empowering coach educators and technical leaders; and Sustainability, which highlighted long-term development across generations.

Coach Cordova said she was proud to represent Belize and grateful for the opportunity. She noted that the knowledge gained will positively impact her coaching career, her colleagues, and especially the young footballers she mentors. Cordova reaffirmed her commitment to continuing the development of female football in San Pedro and Belize.

The second day of the conference underscored that coach education is more than the transfer of knowledge; it is a service to the game, rooted in leadership, collaboration, and continuous professional growth.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates both Cordova and Cassimiro for representing Belize at this important regional event. Their participation contributes to ongoing efforts to build stronger, smarter, and more sustainable coaching systems that benefit Belizean football.