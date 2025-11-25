SPTC Claims Inter-Office Football Championship

The Inter-Office Football Tournament concluded on November 22nd with a thrilling championship match in which Team San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) defeated Ramon’s Village Resort 3-2 to claim the 2025 title. The final match kicked off at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium, where football fans enjoyed live music and cheered on their favourite teams during the opening ceremony.

As the match began, defending champions Ramon’s Village demonstrated their strength early on. In the 12th minute, Ramon’s Izzy Rivero opened the scoring, and just three minutes later, Carlos Esquivel found the back of the net, giving Ramon’s a quick and commanding 2-0 lead. SPTC struggled to regain their footing but soon reinforced their defence and shifted into a more aggressive strategy. Their efforts paid off in the 17th minute when Demian Pollard scored the first goal for SPTC. Ramon’s attempted to increase their lead, but SPTC’s tightened defence held them back. Despite several attempts from SPTC to equalize, the first half ended with Ramon’s leading 2-1.

The second half brought even more intensity as SPTC took control of the game. In the 56th minute, Julio Bardalez maneuvered past Ramon’s defence and levelled the score. With renewed energy, SPTC continued pressing forward but encountered a resilient Ramon’s defence. Ramon’s tried to regain command, but SPTC limited their opportunities and remained dominant on the pitch. In the 61st minute, following a corner kick, Wilson Cruz pushed SPTC into the lead with a third goal.

SPTC attempted to widen the margin but was unable to convert additional chances. Their defensive discipline held strong until the final whistle, securing the hard-fought 3-2 victory and earning SPTC the title of 2025 Inter-Office Football Tournament champions.

Following the match, Councillor Adaly Ayuso and her committee presented individual awards. Among the honorees were Ramon’s Alysha Reymundo, recognized as Best Female Player, and Adolfo Ayuso of Team Ramon’s, who received the Best Goalkeeper award. A new accolade was introduced this year, awarding Team M&B for Best Jersey. The Most Valuable Player trophy was presented to SPTC’s Wilson Cruz.

Ramon’s Village Resort was then awarded the second-place trophy as the tournament’s sub-champions. Team SPTC celebrated their well-earned victory as the 2025 Inter-Office champions. The tournament will return in 2026, and aspiring teams are encouraged to begin preparing for the upcoming season.