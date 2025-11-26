Boca Bombers Regain Lead in Island League Football Tournament

After five weeks of competition, the Island League Football Tournament now features a reshuffled leaderboard, with Boca Bombers FC reclaiming the top position following a series of decisive victories. With 11 points, Boca Bombers lead the standings, closely followed by Sea Bulls FC with ten points. Joker FC, who previously held the top spot, has slipped to third place with 9 points.

Team Alaia, considered one of the season’s top contenders, remains in the upper rankings and currently holds fourth place with eight points. Sharks FC rounds out the top five with seven points as the tournament continues to intensify.

Recent match results saw Boca Bombers overpower Survivor United, while Sea Bulls defeated G Strikers. Shark Shooters defeated Black Sails, and Island Rebels defeated Vince Assassins.

The tournament resumes on November 27th with Survivor United facing Sharks FC, followed by Alaia FC taking on Joker FC. The following day, Black Sails will meet Boca Bombers, and Vince Assassins will face Shark Shooters, with the final match of the round featuring Sea Bulls against Island Rebels.

All games begin at 7PM at the Ambergris Stadium. This year’s tournament features 11 teams competing for the coveted championship title, including defending champions Sea Bulls FC, which has struggled to regain its momentum this season. The full lineup includes Joker FC, Sharks FC, Alaia FC, Black Sails FC, Shark Shooters FC, Island Rebels FC, G Strikers FC, Boca Bombers FC, Survivor United FC, and Vince Assassins FC.

Fans are encouraged to continue supporting their favorite teams as competition heats up. For weekly reports, updates, and schedules, visit the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page: https://shorturl.at/1c9fo.