SPHS Girls’ Basketball Team Heads to Regional Finals

On November 29th, the San Pedro High School female basketball team will compete in the National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) regional championships at 9AM at the Corozal Civic Center. The team, known as the Female Sharks, will face the top contenders from the northern zones as they aim to build on their success as reigning national champions and Zone 4 winners after their strong performance against Caye Caulker.

Their journey to regionals has been shaped by months of preparation led by coach Paul Kelly, who has trained the players since the summer and on weekends to strengthen their skills and self-confidence. Their training regimen has focused on physical conditioning, strength, and sport-specific drills, combined with mental strategies designed to boost teamwork, discipline, and focus for the challenges ahead.

Throughout the season, the Female Sharks have shown marked improvement in communication, fundamentals, and overall fitness. Their growing discipline and mental resilience have strengthened their unity and competitiveness, contributing to key victories, including winning two of three games against Caye Caulker to clinch the Zone 4 championship.

Coach Kelly noted the team’s core strengths, stating, “Our biggest strengths are teamwork, discipline, and consistency. We communicate well, support each other, and stay focused on our game plan. Against tough opponents, we will rely on disciplined defense and smart in-game adjustments.” He added that the players’ motivation and tight bond both on and off the court continue to drive their success.

The upcoming regional tournament will be a significant test for the Female Sharks, and a championship win would advance them to the National Tournament. Team members include Captain Aysha Acosta, Leslie Kelly, Jaylyn Jex, Brianie Saravia, Alexia Flores, Deneal Moss, Alysha Reymundo, Angela Acosta, Seleste Leiva, Briani Gongora, Danielly Montes, Kenzie Path, and Enaid Riverol.