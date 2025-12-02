Boca Bombers continue to lead Island League standings

At the end of the sixth week, Boca Bombers FC continues to lead the standings of the Island League Football Tournament with 14 points. Sea Bulls FC trails closely behind with 13 points, while Team Alaia has climbed to third place with 11 points. Shark Shooters FC sits in fourth place with ten points, and Jokers FC, which previously led the tournament, now sits in fifth place with nine points as competition intensifies.

Recent match results saw Sharks FC overpower Survivor United, while Alaia defeated Jokers FC. Boca Bombers overwhelmed Black Sails, and Shark Shooters defeated Vince Assassins. The Sea Bulls gave no opportunity to the Island Rebels, cruising to victory and holding on to second place in the standings.

The tournament resumes this weekend, with all games beginning at 7PM at the Ambergris Stadium. This year’s competition continues to deliver thrilling matches each weekend as the quarterfinals draw nearer. Teams still competing for the coveted championship title include defending champions Sea Bulls FC, who continue to struggle to regain their momentum this season, along with Jokers FC, Sharks FC, Alaia FC, Black Sails FC, Shark Shooters FC, Island Rebels FC, G Strikers FC, Boca Bombers FC, Survivor United FC, and Vince Assassins FC.

Fans are encouraged to continue supporting their favorite teams every weekend. For weekly reports, updates, and schedules, visit the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page: https://shorturl.at/1c9fo.