San Pedro Lions Club leads 5K Diabetes Glow Run/Walk

The San Pedro Lions Club, in partnership with the 501 Run Club and the San Pedro Town Council, held a 5K Glow Run/Walk on November 28th to increase awareness about diabetes. The event, which commemorated this year’s World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14th, was postponed earlier in the month due to inclement weather.

The sporting event featured members of the island’s sporting community, as well as professionals, students, and children. The run/walk started just after 6PM from Central Park and headed onto Pescador Drive before turning south. Participants looped around Mata Rocks Resort and then returned to Central Park to complete the route.

Lion Yvette Graniel Martin congratulated all the runners and walkers and thanked everyone for their support. She emphasized that diabetes is a deadly illness that must be given priority. “We need to raise awareness that this health condition can be prevented,” she said. “One of those ways is by eating healthy and doing sports or activities such as running and walking.” Lion Martin encouraged everyone to spread the word and begin practicing healthy habits to support a healthier life.

Afterward, the top runners were awarded. The first five females were called to the podium, starting with Yadira Galicia in fifth place. In fourth place was Yvette Graniel Martin, followed by Nayomi Alamilla in third place. In second place was Sheila Cob, and the top female runner was Merlin Sansores.

In the male category, Martin Dawson finished in fifth place. Javier Alamilla came in fourth, and Rafael Fernandez crossed the finish line in third. In second place was Jesus “The Yellow Flash of Belize” Contreras, and Elwin Gleen finished first.

Organizers thanked every participant for making the event another meaningful effort to encourage healthy living practices. All volunteers and supporters who came out for the important cause were also acknowledged.