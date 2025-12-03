Wednesday, December 3, 2025
SPHS Female Sharks Fall Just Short at Northern Regionals

On Saturday, November 29th, the National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) hosted the Northern Regional Basketball Championship at the Corozal Civic Center. By the end of the competition, Bishop Martin High School (BMHS) emerged as the Northern Regional Female Champions, while Muffles College High School secured the title of Northern Regional Male Champions. Representing the Cayes was the San Pedro High School Female Basketball Team, the Sharks, who finished in second place.

The Northern Regionals followed a knockout format, with teams competing in scheduled matches to determine which schools would advance to the national championships. The SPHS Female Sharks prepared for months leading up to the tournament. Under the direction of Coach Paul Kelly, training focused on conditioning, improving fundamentals, and building strong team chemistry. Earlier in the season, the Sharks proved their strength by winning two of three games against Caye Caulker to claim the Zone 4 championship.

Coach Kelly shared confidence in his team’s discipline and unity going into Regionals. He noted that teamwork, communication, and consistency remain their greatest assets on the court.

The Female Sharks opened their regional campaign with an overwhelming 49–2 victory over Ladyville Technical High School. The win secured their place in the final, where they faced Bishop Martin High School. In the championship match, the Sharks fought hard in a low-scoring, competitive game, but BMHS edged them out 16–14, claiming the regional female title and advancing to Nationals.

SPHS Sports Director Francisco Castellanos expressed pride in the team’s performance, acknowledging their dedication throughout the season. He expressed his gratitude to the parents, teachers, and Coach Kelly for their support and commitment to the athletes.
As the reigning national champions and three-time national title holders, the SPHS Female Sharks remain one of the top teams in secondary school basketball. While they fell short of the regional title, their performance confirmed their competitiveness and depth.

