Sharks Cup wraps up third-place matches ahead of finals

The Sharks Cup indoor volleyball tournament reached a decisive Stage in Week 10 on Sunday, December 7th, with semifinal clashes and third-place matches at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. Six high-energy games ran from 3PM through 8PM as youth, senior, and co-ed teams battled for a coveted place in the championship finals scheduled for next weekend.

Organizers from the San Pedro Volleyball Association say this year’s weekly tournament has helped sharpen competition across all divisions, providing consistent match play and a growing fan base inside the island’s home court of volleyball. Matches followed the familiar best-of-three set format to 25 points, with tiebreakers to 15, as teams competed for podium spots and a shot at the Sharks Cup titles.

The youth third-place games opened the programme with tight rallies. Isla Bonita outlasted Island Academy in a three-setter for the U15 female bronze, closing the decider 15-11 after splitting the first two sets 26-24 and 20-25. Island Academy bounced back with a sweep in the U15 male matchup, beating Rompe Pechitos 26-24, 26-24 to secure their podium finish.

Senior semifinal play delivered clear title favourites. In the women’s bracket, Wildsets powered past SPHS Sharks 25-10 and 25-17, while Elites punched their ticket to the final with 25-22 and 25-17 wins against Titans. The co-ed semifinal saw All Starz control Revengers in straight sets, 25-20, 25 -0, while Barbosa stamped its authority in the men’s semifinal with a commanding 25-15, 25-18 victory over Vikings. Tournament coordinators noted the rising level of play and the strengthening mix between school teams and independent clubs.

All eyes now turn to the upcoming championship finals, with Wildsets and Elites ready for a women’s showdown, Barbosa chasing the men’s trophy, and All Starz leading the co-ed charge. Organisers expect strong support at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium as the Sharks Cup prepares to crown its champions next week.