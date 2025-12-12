Jaime Ramirez tops bodybuilding competition in El Salvador

Islander Jaime Ramirez proudly represented Belize at the 75th edition of Miss and Mister El Salvador, winning first place in the Men’s Physique 170 cm division. The island bodybuilder competed against top athletes in his category, which emphasizes balanced musculature and overall aesthetics, on December 7th in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The event started at 10AM and featured dozens of athletes across various categories. Competitions were divided into three segments: 10AM to 12:30PM, 1PM to 3PM, and 3:30PM to 5:30PM. Ramirez competed in the first segment, which also included artistic fitness, choreography fitness, bikini, classic physique 171 cm, men’s physique 170 cm, fit beauty (ages 18–26), wellness 1.55 m, bodybuilding 70 kg, games classic 171 cm, and the second rounds of artistic and choreography fitness.

In the Men’s Physique 170 cm division, Ramirez displayed a well-conditioned physique with lean muscle, broad shoulders, a narrow waist, and smooth, polished transitions during his posing routine. His presentation earned the points needed to secure the top trophy in this prestigious regional competition.

When called back to the stage to accept his first-place award, Ramirez celebrated with the audience, who cheered and congratulated him on his great achievement. He mentioned that he had trained hard for the event, focusing on conditioning, lowering body fat, and refining his stage presentation to showcase muscle definition without adding unnecessary size.

This latest victory adds to Ramirez’s expanding list of achievements. In 2024, he shined at the Mr. Belize Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, winning the Men’s Physique Class A title and first place in the Men’s Physique overall competition.

Ramirez extended his gratitude to his coach, colleagues, family, friends, and sponsors for their support. Sponsors who made his participation in El Salvador possible included RogerfitSV, Ramirez Engineering Solutions, Sabio Belize, Horacio Guerrero, Judy Crampton, and Macarena Rose of Keller Williams Belize.