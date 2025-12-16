Shark Cup Finals Bring Excitement and Victory to San Pedro

The Shark Cup volleyball finals were held on Sunday, December 14th, at the Angel Nunez Auditorium, bringing together the top teams for an afternoon of competitive volleyball. Organized by the San Pedro Volleyball Association, the tournament began at 3PM and featured under-15, senior, and co-ed divisions, with more than 120 youth and adult players participating.

The finals marked the culmination of an 11-week tournament in which teams competed for trophies, medals, and development equipment. At the end of the day, all participating teams received brand new volleyballs as part of the association’s ongoing youth development efforts.

In the female under-15 division, SPHS Sharks secured first place after defeating Zen Warriors in straight sets, winning 29-27 and 25-21. The male under-15 final saw SPHS Sharks dominate RC Boys, winning 25-18 and 25-11. In the senior women’s division, SPHS Sharks defeated Titans 25-22. During the second set, Titans received a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct following a prior warning. Despite this, Titans secured third place in the division with wins of 25-14 and 15-12 in subsequent matches.

The senior female Wildsets claimed first place after defeating Elites 25-11 and 25-21. During the second set, the Elites coach received a yellow card. In the senior male division, Barbos emerged victorious over Rompe Pechos, winning 25-18 and 25-23 to secure first-place honors.

In the co-ed division, WD 20’s claimed first place after defeating All Starz 25-18 in the opening set. The second set was halted at 18-16 due to an injury sustained by an All-Starz player who was unable to continue.

The Shark Cup tournament traces its origins to 12 to 13 years ago, when Jason Cabral envisioned creating opportunities for senior athletes. The program later expanded through the efforts of volunteers, including high school teacher and current San Pedro Volleyball Association president Eric Santizo. Santizo introduced youth tournaments during the February to April closing season to bridge gaps between high school competitions and encourage year-round training. Last year, organizers officially branded the opening season as the Shark Cup to increase visibility and align with internationally recognized sporting events.

Organizer and San Pedro Volleyball Association member Zak Sajia highlighted the tournament’s role in youth development. “If you’re interested in seeing San Pedro kids get student-athlete scholarships, be a part of what we’re doing… Come out to the games, sponsor a team,” he said. Sajia also noted ongoing challenges, such as facility limitations, but praised the participation of more than 120 young athletes throughout the tournament.

Most Valuable Player awards were presented to Vivean Bradley in the female under-15 division, Dylan Estel in the male under-15 division, Emma Hoare in senior female, and Eleazar Mejia in senior male. First and second-place teams received team trophies and individual medals.

Looking ahead, winning teams are hopeful of national representation, though travel funding remains a challenge. Organizers shared plans to pursue facility improvements, introduce additional age categories such as under-13 and under-10, and seek increased community sponsorships to support athlete development and scholarship opportunities.