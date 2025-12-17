Boca Bombers Maintain Lead in Island League Football

The Island League Football Tournament is heating up at the Ambergris Stadium, with teams competing each week for a place in the upcoming quarterfinals. Boca Bombers FC continues to lead the Island League Football Tournament standings with 20 points. Sea Bulls FC is second with 16 points, while Team Alaia remains third with 14 points. Sharks FC currently sits in fourth place with 11 points, and Shark Shooters rounds out the top five with ten points.

Recent matches saw Sharks FC overpower Joker FC, while Island Rebels defeated Black Sails FC, who now sit at the bottom of the standings. Shark Shooters secured a convincing win over Survivor United, and Boca Bombers claimed victory against Team Alaia. Team G Strikers remains in seventh place after winning by default, as their scheduled opponent, Team Vince Assassins, is reportedly no longer participating in the tournament.

The competition resumes this weekend at the Ambergris Stadium, with all matches scheduled for 7PM and 9PM. On December 18th, Survivor United will face Shark Shooters. The following day, G Strikers will face Team Alaia, while Island Rebels will face Joker FC in the remaining matches of the week.

This year’s tournament continues to deliver exciting football action, with top teams battling each week to maintain their positions as the quarterfinals draw closer. Boca Bombers will take a break this week, though their technical team noted that training will continue to ensure they maintain their unbeaten run.

Football fans are encouraged to continue supporting their favourite teams as the competition intensifies. Organisers also remind the public that weekly updates and match schedules are available on the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page at https://shorturl.at/DmIfm.