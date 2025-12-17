Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Sports

Boca Bombers Maintain Lead in Island League Football

Share

The Island League Football Tournament is heating up at the Ambergris Stadium, with teams competing each week for a place in the upcoming quarterfinals. Boca Bombers FC continues to lead the Island League Football Tournament standings with 20 points. Sea Bulls FC is second with 16 points, while Team Alaia remains third with 14 points. Sharks FC currently sits in fourth place with 11 points, and Shark Shooters rounds out the top five with ten points.
Recent matches saw Sharks FC overpower Joker FC, while Island Rebels defeated Black Sails FC, who now sit at the bottom of the standings. Shark Shooters secured a convincing win over Survivor United, and Boca Bombers claimed victory against Team Alaia. Team G Strikers remains in seventh place after winning by default, as their scheduled opponent, Team Vince Assassins, is reportedly no longer participating in the tournament.
The competition resumes this weekend at the Ambergris Stadium, with all matches scheduled for 7PM and 9PM. On December 18th, Survivor United will face Shark Shooters. The following day, G Strikers will face Team Alaia, while Island Rebels will face Joker FC in the remaining matches of the week.
This year’s tournament continues to deliver exciting football action, with top teams battling each week to maintain their positions as the quarterfinals draw closer. Boca Bombers will take a break this week, though their technical team noted that training will continue to ensure they maintain their unbeaten run.
Football fans are encouraged to continue supporting their favourite teams as the competition intensifies. Organisers also remind the public that weekly updates and match schedules are available on the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page at https://shorturl.at/DmIfm.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun