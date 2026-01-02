501 Run Club begins 2026 with weekly island fitness runs

The community-based 501 Run Club kicked off the New Year with its first run of 2026 on Friday, January 2nd. The club hosts weekly runs every Friday at 5:30AM to promote running and encourage healthy living on the island.

The activity is open to everyone, including visitors. Participants meet with organizers at Central Park every Friday morning. The run/walk typically covers 5 kilometres, taking participants north from Central Park onto Pescador Drive. Runners loop around the San Juan roundabout, return along Pescador Drive, and finish back at Central Park.

Island athlete Kian Trejo, one of the club’s organizers, has led several initiatives on the island that promote healthy lifestyles while also supporting community causes such as diabetes awareness campaigns.

Trejo told The San Pedro Sun that the group is encouraging residents to start the year with positive habits. “We wish everyone a productive New Year, and we invite the entire community to join the 501 movement,” Trejo said. “We welcome people of all ages and abilities. It doesn’t have to be just running—participants can walk briskly, jog, or run at their own pace. Our hope is to encourage others to challenge themselves through movement and find a way to connect fitness to their daily lifestyle.”

Trejo added that small steps lead to significant outcomes, noting that many runners begin their journey by walking first. Club members also conduct a brief beach cleanup around Central Park before each morning run, reinforcing their commitment to community and environmental responsibility.

Trejo and his team took the opportunity to thank their many local sponsors and the broader community for continued support throughout the year. He also noted that two additional runs have already been confirmed for 2026 and encouraged interested persons to follow the 501 Run Club on Facebook for updates.