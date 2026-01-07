Boca Bombers Start New Year Leading Island League Football Tournament

The Island League Football Tournament rolled into its ninth week with the first set of matches for 2026 played on Friday, January 3rd. Current standings continue to show Boca Bombers FC leading the competition with 20 points. Sea Bulls FC trails closely with 19 points, while Sharks FC has climbed into third place with 14 points. Team Alaia ranks fourth, followed by Shark Shooters FC in fifth.

The opening match of the night saw Sea Bulls FC face Survivor United at the Ambergris Stadium, with kickoff at 7 p.m. From the start, Sea Bulls controlled possession and applied constant pressure, limiting Survivor United’s scoring opportunities. Survivor United, however, put up an intense fight, forcing Sea Bulls to work hard for the win. The match ended in a 4–2 victory for Sea Bulls FC.

The second game featured Sharks FC against Shark Shooters FC. Sharks FC took control early, heading into halftime with the lead. Despite several attempts by Shark Shooters to mount a comeback, Sharks FC maintained a faster pace and a more organized game plan. Each time Shark Shooters scored, Sharks FC responded with aggressive play and additional goals. In the closing minutes, Sharks FC sealed the match with a final goal, earning a convincing 5–2 victory.

League action continues this week from January 8th through January 10th. On the opening night, Team Alaia will face Island Rebels FC. The following day, Sharks FC will face league leaders Boca Bombers FC, followed by Survivor United vs. G Strikers FC. On the final day, Black Sails FC will meet Sea Bulls FC, while the weekend’s closing match will see Joker FC go up against Shark Shooters FC.

All matches are scheduled to begin at 7PM at the Ambergris Stadium.