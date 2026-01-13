Youth Sports Academies Open for the 2025 Season

The San Pedro Town Council Sports Department hosted a sign-up session for its four youth sports academies, football, basketball, softball, and track and field, on Saturday, January 10th, at Central Park. The registration drive ran from 9AM to noon and attracted families eager to enroll their children ages 6 to 13.

Parents and children visited information booths to learn more about each academy, with promotional materials highlighting benefits such as teamwork, discipline, confidence-building, and life skills. Adaly Ayuso, who holds the sports portfolio, and Sports Coordinator Ada Cordova were on hand to provide details on training schedules, costs, and equipment packages.

The registration marked the launch of structured programs divided into three ten-week phases, each followed by a three-week break. Phase one focuses on building fundamentals, phase two emphasizes competition, and phase three addresses skill refinement and identifies weaknesses.

The football academy is scheduled to begin on February 7th at the Ambergris Stadium and will be held on Saturdays. Training sessions will run from 8AM to 9AM for under-7 and under-9 categories, and from 9AM to 10AM for under-11 and under-13 players. The cost is $85, which includes two jersey sets, a training kit, and hydration. The second phase of the football program will feature the Kids Mundialito tournament.

The basketball academy will begin on February 9th and will take place on Mondays from 4PM to 5PM at Boca del Rio Park. The participation fee is $35 and includes a training kit. The softball academy begins on February 6th, with training held on Fridays at 4PM, priced at $30 and including a training kit. The track and field academy started on January 12th and is held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4PM to 5PM. The registration fee is $15 and includes a training kit.

The initiative builds on the Town Council’s prior efforts to strengthen youth sports development, including academy programs and infrastructure improvements, such as the renovation of the Boca del Rio basketball court. Councilor Ayuso has also spearheaded several sporting events in recent years, including women’s football tournaments to increase youth participation.

“All these programs we do are to keep our kids and youths out of trouble and engaged,” Ayuso said. “They give them goals to work toward. Many tournament winners go on to compete outside of the island. These academies are designed to be family-oriented.”

The youth academies aim to enhance physical fitness and athletic skills, increase community engagement, and provide talented participants with opportunities to advance to national-level competitions. Additional tournaments and development phases are planned throughout 2026 as the Town Council continues to invest in San Pedro’s growing sports culture.