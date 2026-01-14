Sea Bulls FC takes the Lead in Island League Football Competition

The Island League Football Tournament delivered another exciting weekend of matches, resulting in a change at the top of the standings. Sea Bulls FC now leads the competition, followed by Boca Bombers, who had held the top spot over the past few weeks. Team Sharks FC sits in third place, Alaia FC in fourth, and Shark Shooters FC rounds out the top five.

The first set of games kicked off on January 8th with a matchup between Alaia FC and Island Rebels. Alaia came out determined, playing an aggressive game that left Island Rebels with little room to recover. Alaia dominated the match with a 6–0 victory, leaving Island Rebels second to last in the league standings.

On January 9th, Sharks FC faced one of the tournament’s strongest teams, Boca Bombers. Sharks FC initially struggled to gain control, but their persistence and hard work paid off. Boca Bombers were unable to maintain their lead and ultimately lost to Sharks FC, 4–2. The second match of the evening saw Survivors United secure a narrow 3–2 victory over G Strikers FC, who made several attempts to close the gap but were unable to find the back of the net again.

The final set of matches was played on January 10th, beginning with Sea Bulls FC taking on Black Sails FC. Sea Bulls opened the scoring midway through the first half, but Black Sails responded minutes later to equalize. Sea Bulls then netted a second goal before halftime, heading into the break with a 2–1 lead. In the second half, Sea Bulls maintained control of the match, limiting Black Sails’ scoring opportunities. Two additional goals sealed a convincing 4–1 victory for Sea Bulls FC.

The last game of the weekend featured Shark Shooters FC versus Joker. Shark Shooters struck early, scoring within the opening minutes. Joker tightened its defense but could not prevent a second goal. Joker finally got on the scoreboard in the closing minutes of the first half. In the second half, Joker rallied to equalize the match. However, Shark Shooters responded with a strong comeback, scoring two quick goals minutes apart. The game was briefly interrupted by a field misunderstanding, but Shark Shooters ultimately secured a 4–2 win.

League action continues this week, with matches starting on January 15th, featuring Alaia FC vs. Sea Bulls FC and Boca Bombers vs. Shark Shooters FC. On January 16th, Joker will face G Strikers FC, while Sharks FC takes on Island Rebels.

Football fans are encouraged to come out and support their favorite teams. All matches kick off at 7PM at the Ambergris Stadium.