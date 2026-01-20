Reef Sports launches youth football tournament in San Pedro

Reef Sports Belize launched its inaugural youth football tournament on Friday, January 17th, at the Sagebrush Church Sports Complex in the San Mateo area of San Pedro Town. The opening day of competition ran from 1PM to 4:30PM and featured five matches across three age categories: Under-8 (U8), Under-12 (U12), and Under-15 (U15).

The tournament, organized by Reef Sports Director Emerson Novelo, brought together teams from local football clubs, including DFC, San Pedrito, Boca Strikers, and San Mateo. The event was supported by volunteers Anita Maza, Midiam Torrez, Neyma Novelo, Melvin Videz, and Ernesto Hernadez.

Reef Sports Belize is a new, free youth sports program on Ambergris Caye that fosters friendships, physical development, and personal growth through sports. Backed by sponsors and community volunteers, the organization officially launched its sports clubs in November 2025, offering weekly neighborhood practices in eight-week terms. Participants who attend at least three sessions receive basic gear, including T-shirts and water bottles.

The January 17th tournament marked the start of island-wide competition, initially scheduled for March but moved up to engage young athletes earlier. Training academies and additional leagues are expected to follow later this year at the Sagebrush complex.

Matches were played in a “lightning round” format, with U8 games consisting of two 10-minute halves, while U12 and U15 matches were played in two 15-minute halves. In the U8 category, San Mateo defeated DFC 8-0. U12 action ended in a 0-0 draw between DFC and Boca del Rio, while San Mateo defeated San Pedrito 3-1. In the U15 division, San Mateo and DFC played to a 2-2 draw, and San Pedrito defeated Boca Strikers 4-2. Draws awarded one point to each team, encouraging balanced competition.

Club coaches guided young players throughout the matches, emphasizing teamwork and discipline. DFC club coaches are Tito Alamilla, Zaid Olivia, and Abner Bacab. San Pedrito coaches are Daniel Lopez and Hipolito Gilharry, while Boca Strikers coaches are Glenda Sanchez and Lionel Cabral.

Speaking in an interview on January 17th, Novelo expressed enthusiasm for the turnout and community support. “We’re thrilled to see kids from DFC, San Pedrito, Boca Strikers, and San Mateo competing with such spirit. We have more than 120 kids signed up,” Novelo said. “Volunteers and coaches have invested their time to make this free event possible. We believe many of the kids on our island have talent and just need an outlet to showcase it.”

The current tournament will continue every other Saturday, with finals scheduled for February 28th. Following its conclusion, Reef Sports plans to host an open tournament throughout March, with Week One for ages 16 and over, Week Two for ages 6-8, Week Three for ages 9-12, and Week Four for ages 13-15. The open tournament will welcome teams island-wide, continuing efforts to promote youth development, healthy lifestyles, and community engagement in San Pedro.