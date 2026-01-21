Island League Concludes Round One with Sea Bulls FC in the Lead

At the conclusion of the first round of the Island League Football Tournament, Sea Bulls FC sits at the top of the standings, followed by Sharks FC and Boca Bombers, who had held first place in the league over the past few weeks. Shark Shooters and Alaia FC occupy fourth and fifth place, respectively. The competition will now take a short break before resuming on February 5, 2026.

The final set of matches in round one began on January 15th with a matchup between Alaia FC and Sea Bulls FC. Alaia entered the game with an aggressive approach, but the Sea Bulls proved dominant, controlling the match and leaving Alaia with little opportunity to secure a win. The following day, Boca Bombers defeated Shark Shooters, a result that pushed Shark Shooters into fourth place in the league standings.

Also on that day, Joker FC faced G Strikers. Joker FC, which had struggled in recent weeks after falling from a strong early position in the standings, had begun to regain momentum. With their victory over G Strikers, the team moved closer to the top five and currently sits in seventh place.

The final match of round one saw Sharks FC go head-to-head with Island Rebels. The closely contested game tested both teams, but by the final whistle, Sharks FC emerged victorious. Team Black Sails remains at the bottom of the league standings.

The tournament will return next month for the final weeks of competition, starting with the quarterfinals, followed by the semi-finals, and culminating in the championship match. Organisers continue to encourage football fans to support their favourite teams and the sport. All matches are played at Ambergris Stadium, with kickoff set for 7PM. Weekly schedule updates are available on the league’s official Facebook page.