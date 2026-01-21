San Pedro Tiger Sharks Set to Compete in NEBL Comeback Season

The island’s premier basketball team, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, is preparing to represent San Pedro Town in the upcoming National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) season. The popular league returns after a five-year hiatus, offering a $100,000 cash prize. The season is scheduled to tip off on February 20th at the Belize City Civic Center.

The league is expected to feature eight teams from across the country, ranging from Corozal Town in the north to Punta Gorda Town in the south, including teams from San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, and Belmopan City. The last NEBL season was abruptly halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks were the defending champions, having won the 2019 title, the championship trophy, and a $20,000 cash prize.

Tiger Sharks head coach Rico Black said the team is currently being assembled to represent the island in the upcoming season. He noted that the team remains open to community support and is actively seeking sponsorship. Interested persons may contact Black at telephone number 632-1011 or the team’s marketing manager, Andrew Vasquez, at 615-0956.

For this season, all San Pedro Tiger Sharks home games will be played in Belize City until the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex, commonly known as Saca Chispas, is upgraded into a multipurpose arena for sports and other events.

NEBL Operations Manager Karim Juan said the league is excited about the new season and committed to supporting all participating teams to ensure a successful tournament. He also explained adjustments to the regulations regarding international players. “The rules have been adjusted. There is no Belizean-American classification for this season. Teams are allowed three non-resident players,” Juan explained. “If a Belizean-American permanently resides in the United States, they will be considered a non-resident Belizean. Likewise, an American living in Belize without Belizean residency will also be considered a non-resident player.”

At present, seven teams have confirmed their participation: San Pedro Tiger Sharks, Corozal Spartans, Orange Walk Running Rebels, Belize City Defenders, Belmopan Trojans, Cayo Western Ballaz, and EZ Investments Griga Dream Ballers. The season will follow the traditional home-and-away format, with each team scheduled to play 12 games.