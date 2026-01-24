SPHS Female Football Team Prepares for NSSSA Regional Championships

The San Pedro High School (SPHS) female football team is set to compete in the Northern Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) regional football championships scheduled for February 7th in Orange Walk Town. The SPHS girls secured their spot at the regional level following two dominant qualifying victories against Caye Caulker. Their first qualifying match took place on January 13th, where SPHS delivered an 8–0 win. Goal scorers in that match were Terry Diaz, Alysha Reymundo, Aysha Acosta, Carly Maldonado, and Aubrey Segura.

The second leg of the qualifiers was played the following day at the Ambergris Stadium, where SPHS once again controlled the match from start to finish. Maintaining possession and limiting their opponents’ opportunities, the SPHS girls scored through Terry Diaz, Alysha Reymundo, and Carly Maldonado, finishing the game with another convincing 8–0 victory over Caye Caulker.

With the back-to-back wins, San Pedro High School has advanced to the NSSSA regional championships. They will now compete for the opportunity to represent the northern region at the national secondary schools football tournament.

The SPHS female football roster includes Aya Reyes, Jaylyn Jex, Celeste Leiva, Carly Maldonado, Juliannie Chan, Briannie Saravia, Jenny Ramirez, Arianny Nuñez, Alysha Reymundo, Alexa Flores, Teresita Diaz, Aysha Acosta, Aubrey Segura, Eli Nuñez, Sherlin Tiul, Ashley Gomez, Adis Morgan, Iris Ramirez, Sarai Ruiz, Zoilannie Eiley, Angela Acosta, and Kamila Maldonado.

The SPHS female team is no stranger to success at the regional level, having previously captured the NSSSA regional championship titles in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Under the guidance of coaches Karol Maldonado and Dan Grant, the team has been training intensely in preparation for the upcoming competition.

Coaches and players alike expressed confidence and excitement as they set their sights on bringing another regional title home to San Pedro, with hopes of advancing to the national stage.