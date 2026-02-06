Track and Field Academy Continues to Grow in San Pedro

The San Pedro Town Council Sports programme continues its Track and Field Academy, now in its fifth week of training at Ambergris Stadium. Sessions are held every Monday and Tuesday from 4PM to 5PM, with training sometimes extending to 5:30PM for older participants.

Led by coach Kian Trejo, the academy maintains open enrollment and welcomes children of all ages and abilities. Registration costs $15 per child and includes a training kit consisting of a jersey, hydration pack, and trainers. The Track and Field Academy is one of four youth sports academies currently offered by the Town Council, alongside basketball, football, and softball, all of which aim to develop local talent.

The programme follows a structured ten-week training format focused on fundamentals such as running mechanics, foot strike technique, agility, coordination, and balance. Children under eight years old concentrate on basic movement skills, while older participants prepare for race conditions. Formal competitions are not held during the early stages; instead, friendly internal races are used to build confidence and experience. Training also includes education on race rules, with each season focusing on specific distances and culminating in opening and closing events.

Participation has increased this year, with peak days seeing 20 to 25 children and an average of 15 attendees per week. Age categories have expanded to include under-eight participants alongside junior athletes, responding to growing community interest.

Coach Trejo, a track and field athlete with more than 12 years of competitive experience at junior, under-23, and elite levels, including local victories and a fourth-place finish at the Central American Games, emphasized the broader benefits of youth sports. “Get them out and get them active,” Trejo said. “Sports teach discipline, patience, and perseverance.” He encouraged parents to focus on scholarships and overall development rather than medals alone.

Interested parents can obtain more information through the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page or by contacting Trejo directly at 623-2723.

An April race event is planned, featuring 60-yard races for younger children and 200- and 400-metre races for older participants. Organizers say the event will mark the academy’s transition toward competitive sprinting.

The Track and Field Academy continues to aim for sustained growth across all youth sports programmes, promoting healthy lifestyles, discipline, and the potential development of future regional athletes from San Pedro.