Holy Cross Anglican School inaugurates upgraded football field

Holy Cross Anglican School officially inaugurated its newly renovated football field on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 9AM. The short ceremony, held on the school compound, included an invocation by Fr. Dr. Kesner Ajax, the national anthem, remarks from Principal Mrs. Elsy Torres and RE/MAX Belize Holdings Ltd. representatives Will Mitchell, Dustin Rennie, and Trevor Stack, followed by a ribbon-cutting at 9:18AM, acknowledgements of special guests, and the presentation of tokens of appreciation to sponsors.

The renovation was part of a RE/MAX initiative to improve the school’s football field, which had been in poor condition for years. The surface was previously rocky and uneven, which often led to injuries during physical education and sports. Mitchell explained that after discussions with the school’s administration, the field was identified as one of the school’s most urgent needs.

The project took three months to complete and was fully funded by RE/MAX Belize Holdings Ltd. Improvements included imported turf from Guatemala, a roof structure to provide shade, and an inspirational wall. Organizers noted that the wall still requires minor finishing touches, including an additional player design and the words “San Pedro.”

Principal Torres noted that the field had remained in poor condition for nearly eight years since it was initially established. She publicly thanked Coach Ali, who had previously helped with the original field. Torres said students watched the renovation process closely as it progressed, describing it as if they were looking at a “beautiful decorated cake” they could not yet enjoy.

During her remarks, Torres said the upgraded field represents more than just a sports space. “This fully renovated football field represents vision, partnership, and a deep investment,” she said. She added that the field will help students learn discipline, teamwork, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship.

Trevor Stack also highlighted the project’s long-term value. “What you see here isn’t just a soccer field. It’s a place for kids to run, compete, learn teamwork, discipline, and confidence,” he said. “These lessons last a lifetime.”

The school plans to implement a schedule that allows students across divisions to access the field throughout the week. Torres said the new space will support tournaments, interschool matches, after-school activities, and community events.

Mitchell said RE/MAX Belize hopes to continue supporting similar initiatives in the future. He added that if a promotional video about the project gains strong public engagement, the company may consider assisting with another field renovation. Organizers said the project reflects the positive impact of corporate support in strengthening educational development on the island.